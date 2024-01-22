San Pedro bar shooting victim identified, suspect still on run

Authorities Monday identified a man killed in a shooting in a San Pedro bar that left two other people wounded, and detectives continued their search for the suspect.

Officers were sent to the Machista Bar at 952 S. Pacific St., near 10th Avenue, about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene.

"When the officers arrived, they located a male victim who had been fatally shot inside the location," an LAPD statement said. "A 35-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were also shot."

The fatally wounded man was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Tyrone Tyars, 33, whose city of residence was not known.

Paramedics took the surviving two victims to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar, and a woman in her 20s fired multiple rounds, striking three patrons. That suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5100. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or go to lacrimestoppers.org.