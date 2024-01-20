San Pedro bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday at a bar in San Pedro.

Los Angeles Police officers were called at approximately 12:15 a.m. to the Machista Bar at 952 S. Pacific St. near 10th Avenue where they learned a gunman opened fire inside the bar and gunfire struck the three victims, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

One victim was killed and two others were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions.

The suspect escaped and was still at large Saturday.