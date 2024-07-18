Deputies investigating deadly sword attack at San Dimas home

Deputies in San Dimas are investigating a deadly attack that may have involved a sword.

LA County Sheriff's deputies responded Thursday evening to a home near the intersection of South Huntington Avenue and Bassett Court for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

According to reports, one person was found dead inside the home. Another person was injured; their condition is not known.

It's believed a sword may have been used in the attack.

This is a developing story, check back for updates