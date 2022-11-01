San Bernardino teacher aide arrested on child porn charges

A substitute aide at a San Bernardino elementary school was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to officials.

Antonio Mejia, 21, was arrested Tuesday after Rialto Police found him to be in possession of "numerous illegal digital images and videos." Mejia was a substitute instructional aide at Kendall Elementary School in San Bernardino, according to officials.

According to police, Mejia used social media and online gaming services to contact his alleged victims. At this time police say there's no evidence that any of the victims were any of Mejia's current or former students, but detectives are still investigating.

Mejia was taken into custody at his San Bernardino home early Tuesday morning, and booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department West Valley Detention Center

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact Lieutenant James Mills at 909-820-2632. Anyone wanting to submit an anonymous tip can do so by calling 800-782-7463.