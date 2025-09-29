San Bernardino shopping center using cat sounds to deter homeless, sparking mixed reactions

The Brief A California shopping center is using cat sounds to deter homeless people. Employees at Sterling Plaza say homelessness has been a long issue in the area.



A shopping center in San Bernardino is employing an unusual tactic to address its homeless encampment issue: looping recordings of hissing and fighting cats played at high volume throughout the night.

The Sterling Plaza shopping center, located in an area known for its homeless population, has long struggled with individuals camping on its private property.

Signs posted around the complex urge customers not to give money to the homeless, but the latest measure—blaring cat sounds from dusk until dawn—has taken the effort to a new level.

What they're saying:

"There’s a lot of people that come to the drive-thru at Wendy’s, and they think it’s like a shelter and they’re torturing cats," said Arlem Barrales, a local worker. "We’ve got to tell them it’s meant to scare the homeless."

The tactic appears to be working, at least partially. "It does help," said a worker who didn’t want to be identified. "We [previously] would have them all here with their shopping carts, but it doesn’t let you sleep. That’s the main thing."

As an added measure, portions of the shopping center have installed motion sensors that trigger alarms, warning trespassers they are on private property and must leave. The combination of piercing cat sounds and loud alarms creates an environment designed to discourage lingering.

While some say the bold method is working, others feel like it’s not.

"The homeless at this point have gotten used to it," said Justin Zamore, a nearby resident. "It’s something they really shouldn’t be used to, but it’s an unspoken epidemic."

FOX 11 has previously reported on other occurrences of "sound warfare" in nearby Los Angeles. In L.A., some businesses have turned to playing repetitive, catchy tunes like "Baby Shark" to deter homeless encampments.

The cat sound strategy operates from around 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., according to workers.