San Bernardino officers shoot, wound armed suspect after chase

Police officers shot and wounded a man they said pulled out a gun following a car and foot chase in Southern California, authorities said.

The pursuit began when San Bernardino officers attempted to pull over a car and the driver sped away on Friday, police department officials said.

After driving into oncoming traffic, the driver eventually ditched the car, which continued to roll away as he ran from the scene, officials said.

The suspect tried to hide behind a fence, where the officers said they saw him pull a gun from his waistband, according to officials. That’s when officers opened fire, striking the man, officials said.

The 49-year-old suspect, Renato Urena of San Bernardino, was hospitalized in critical condition, the Southern California News Group reported Saturday. Urena was on parole, but officials didn’t release information about his criminal history.

Police said they recovered a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and at least one bullet in it.

Officials didn’t immediately say why the officers attempted to pull Urena over.

The shooting was under investigation. The incident was recorded by the officers’ body cameras but the video wasn’t immediately made public, the news group reported.