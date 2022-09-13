16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino

Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead.

It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue.

An investigation revealed three people were shot. The suspect, 18-year-old Joshua Villasenor, was among the three killed. The second victim - a 16-year-old - died at the scene.

The third shooting victim - a 13-year-old - was taken to a local hospital and last listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Lariz at 909-384-5788 or Sergeant J. Plummer at 909-384-5613.

