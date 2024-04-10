San Bernardino family desperate for answers after teen son shot and killed

Ayden Rodriguez's family is desperate for answers about their teenage son’s murder, and is asking the public for any information that might help lead to an arrest.

"It’s heartbreaking to bury our only child," said Denise Gutierrez. Her 14-year-old son Ayden was shot and killed near their San Bernardino home on March 27.

"We just want justice for our kid: the answers we don’t have," said Brandon Weaver, Ayden’s father. "I don’t know how many times my son was shot — we don’t have any information," he said, adding that he and his wife were left at the hospital for more than six hours before learning that their son didn’t survive.

Ayden Rodriguez was killed in front of his San Bernardino home on March 27, 2024.

According to Ayden’s parents, he had been bullied during his short tenure as a student at San Bernardino High School, where he enrolled in October 2023. They said he was jumped in a school bathroom about two weeks after he started classes, and was chased home during lunch by gun-wielding fellow students in December.

"He came running in, just scared, and said ‘they have a gun, they have a gun, they’re chasing me,’" recounted Brandon.

Ayden’s parents said they reported each incident to the school — including the one with the weapon — but felt brushed off.

"They told me right now it’s all hearsay," Brandon said. "My exact words were, ‘do we have to wait 'till my son is shot for you to take this serious?’ Like, this is a serious matter. If they’d seen that fear in their kids' eyes, they would have probably felt the same way that I did."

Ayden’s parents believe his bullying and his death are connected.

San Bernardino Police have yet to identify suspects, but have said they hope to provide an update this week.

San Bernardino High School officials have not responded to FOX 11’s request for comment.

Ayden’s family is raising money to help the family following his death. More information on that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.

"It’s every mother and father and family’s worst nightmare," Denise said. "It’s sleepless nights, it’s knowing that person is out there and living their life and my son’s life was taken. He had a bright future."