1 hospitalized after possible rockslide on San Bernardino County highway

One person was rushed to the hospital after a rock fell on top of their vehicle on Friday morning. Officials said the rock fell due to a possible rockslide. The incident happened on Highway 18 in the Crestline area of the San Bernardino County Mountains.



One person was hospitalized after a rock fell on top of their vehicle due to a possible rockslide on a highway in San Bernardino County, authorities said.

Images from the scene showed a vehicle severely damaged with several large rocks on Highway 18.

Fire officials said it happened near mile marker 19 near Crest Forest Drive in the Crestline area of the San Bernardino County Mountains, about eight miles west of Lake Arrowhead.

Once the victim was freed from the wreckage, they were rushed to an area hospital.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (San Bernardino County Fire)

No further information was provided by officials.