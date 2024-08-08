San Bernardino County reports first West Nile sample of 2024

Mosquitoes in San Bernardino have tested positive for West Nile virus, officials said Thursday, marking the first positive sample in the county in 2024.

Officials didn't give any specifics about where the tested mosquitoes were collected, but they did say they were taken from the city of San Bernardino.

"West Nile virus can be a serious illness in humans," said San Bernardino County Health Officer Michael A. Sequeira. "Therefore, I urge residents to take precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites."

According to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, "West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States," adding that about 1 in 5 people who contract the virus will develop a fever and other symptoms, while about 1 in 150 "develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness."

County officials said other symptoms associated with the virus include body aches, skin rash and fatigue. Officials urged anyone who's been bitten by a mosquito who is experiencing those symptoms to contact their doctor.

While West Nile is spread by mosquitoes, birds are also susceptible. Officials said all dead birds found in the area should be reported at .

The county also offered these tips to help protect yourself from the disease: