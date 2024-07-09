Sam Rubin’s cause of death released

Sam Rubin, a beloved entertainment reporter, died from a heart attack, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported.

The KTLA anchor/reporter died May 10 at the age of 64.

According to the Medical Examiner, the heart attack was brought on by coronary artery disease. His manner of death was listed as "natural."

Rubin appeared on KTLA's morning show before he called out sick for his shift that Friday. He suffered a heart attack at his home sometime that morning and was rushed to UCLA West Valley Medical Center in West Hills where he was pronounced dead.

According to KTLA’s website, Rubin won multiple Emmy Awards and also received the prestigious Golden Mike Award as the best entertainment reporter. His other accolades include winning a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association and best entertainment reporter from the Los Angeles Press Club.

Rubin joined the KTLA team in 1991 and has interviewed countless celebrities. Not only was he a respected entertainment reporter, but he also made several cameos on films and movies, such as "Major Crimes," "Rizzoli & Isles," "That’s So Raven," "Melrose Place," "Fantastic Four," and "Beverly Hills, 90210."