Sage Fire in Moreno Valley leads to evacuation warnings
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - A wildfire erupted in Moreno Valley on Saturday night, leading to several evacuation warnings, but officials have stopped forward progress of the flames.
What we know:
The Sage Fire was first reported around 8:30 p.m. in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire, the flames have burned 25 acres and is "burning at a moderate rate."
While crews stopped forward progress of the flames just before 10 p.m., evacuation warnings remain in place.
Evacuation warnings
Evacutation warnings related to the Sage Fire have been announced for the following areas:
- North of Alessandro Boulevard
- East of Nason Street
- South of Eucalyptus Avenue and Highway 60
- West of Redlands Boulevard
Officials said people in those areas should be prepared to leave.
An up-to-date map of the evacuation zones can be found at this link
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Information in this story is from Cal Fire.