Sage Fire in Moreno Valley leads to evacuation warnings

The Brief The Sage Fire has burned around 25 acres in Moreno Valley. Cal Fire has issued some evacuation warnings as the fire continues to spread.



A wildfire erupted in Moreno Valley on Saturday night, leading to several evacuation warnings, but officials have stopped forward progress of the flames.

What we know:

The Sage Fire was first reported around 8:30 p.m. in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire, the flames have burned 25 acres and is "burning at a moderate rate."

While crews stopped forward progress of the flames just before 10 p.m., evacuation warnings remain in place.

Evacuation warnings

Evacutation warnings related to the Sage Fire have been announced for the following areas:

North of Alessandro Boulevard

East of Nason Street

South of Eucalyptus Avenue and Highway 60

West of Redlands Boulevard

Officials said people in those areas should be prepared to leave.

An up-to-date map of the evacuation zones can be found at this link

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.