Hollywood actors strike reaches 111 days as both sides project 'cautious optimism'

Negotiators from the studios and striking actors' union are set to meet again Wednesday in an attempt to end the actors' strike, which has reached 111 days, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists announced.

The entertainment trade newspaper Variety described Tuesday's talks between the union and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers as productive with the sides continuing to project "cautious optimism" about resolving the strike.

The four studio CEOs -- David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery, Donna Langley of NBCUniversal, Ted Sarandos of Netflix and Bob Iger of Disney -- who were present at some of last week's sessions were not at the table Tuesday, Variety reported.

The studios have warned that unless a deal is reached this week, it will be impossible for the broadcasters to salvage half a season of scripted television, according to Variety. The 2024 summer movie season is also increasingly in peril, as more and more films have been delayed to 2025, Variety reported.

The use of artificial intelligence is one of the key remaining issues, according to Variety. The union is not seeking to forbid studios from using AI to create "digital doubles," but does want language guaranteeing consent and minimum compensation for such use, Variety reported.

The actors' union demands include general wage increases, boosts in compensation for successful streaming programs and improvements in health and retirement benefits.