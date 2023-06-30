SAG-AFTRA, producers extend negotiation window in push to reach deal

It appears SAG-AFTRA actors will not be picketing alongside unioned Hollywood writers – for now.

SAG-AFTRA announced the union and AMPTP will extend their negotiation window to Wednesday, July 12, giving both sides more time to brainstorm the new deal. AMPTP represents studios, TV networks and streaming services.

"No one should mistake this extension for weakness. We see you. We hear you. We are you," AG-AFTRA's negotiation committee said a statement.

Across SoCal's entertainment unions, the director's guild was able to avoid a strike after reaching a 3-year deal with producers last week.

As for the Writer's Guild of America, the unironed writers have been picketing since May 2.