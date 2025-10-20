The Brief Warwick, Rhode Island is the number one city for safety in the nation. Only one city in Southern California made the top 20 list. WalletHub used various categories to build its list of safest cities, including traffic accidents and crime rates.



There are different approaches we all take when it comes to ensuring our safety, whether it's the way we drive on the road, preparing for natural disasters, or methods to protect sensitive personal data.

But safety can also extend to the place you call home, and WalletHub takes a deeper dive into this with the release of its safest cities in the U.S.

RELATED: These states are the safest in America in 2025, data suggests

The personal finance website compared 182 cities using three main categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety.

Safest cities in the U.S.

Local perspective: The r ankings were made using various metrics along with the three key categories and each city was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the safest city. WalletHub also analyzed traffic fatalities per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the population that is uninsured.

Warwick, Rhode Island Overland Park, Kansas Burlington, Vermont Juneau, Alaska Yonkers, New York Casper, Wyoming South Burlington, Vermont Columbia, Maryland Lewistown, Maine Salem, Oregon Nashua, New Hampshire Boise, Idaho Laredo, Texas Santa Rosa, California Virginia Beach, Virginia Nampa, Idaho Irvine, California Chesapeake, Virginia Cedar Rapids, Iowa Bismark, North Dakota

To see the full list of rankings, click here .

Irvine, CA.(Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

What makes the top three cities the safest?

Dig deeper:

Warwick, Rhode Island, Overland Park, Kansas, and Burlington, Vermont earned the top three spots as the safest cities and here’s what WalletHub is saying about these locations.

Warwick, Rhode Island

WalletHub ranked Warwick, Rhode Island , as the safest city in the nation, in part because it has the third-lowest number of aggravated assaults per capita and the 32nd-lowest number of murders among other cities in the report. The city also boasts the seventh-lowest number of thefts per capita.

And residents don’t have to worry too much about natural disasters, since Warwick has the lowest risks of hail, wildfires, tornadoes, and earthquakes.

Warwick also offers adequate conditions for financial safety, because the city has the fourth-lowest percentage of residents without health insurance and the fourth-lowest percentage of people living in property and low rates for fraud complaints.

Overland Park, Kansas

Overland Park, Kansas , claimed the second spot partially because it boasts the fifth-lowest pedestrian death rate in the U.S. and the 21st-lowest percentage of uninsured drivers. WalletHub noted that Overland Park has the 15th-lowest traffic death rates among the cities in the report.

When it comes to financial safety, the city has the 14th-lowest unemployment rate in the U.S., at 3.3%, the fifth-highest median credit score, the lowest rate of residents living in poverty, and the fourth-lowest number of owner-occupied housing units with a mortgage that spend 35% of their income on housing. And Overland Park also has the fourth-highest employer-based retirement plan access rate and the sixth-highest participation rate.

Burlington, Vermont

The third safest city is Burlington, Vermont , based on the area having the 26th-lowest murder rate and 25th-lowest number of rape offenses and WalletHub found that there were no terrorist attack or related incidents recorded in the city in the past 10 years.

Burlington has a minimal risk of natural disasters or severe weather events, with the 14th-lowest risk of flooding, the 21st-lowest risk of tornadoes, and the 31st-lowest risk of wildfires.

In addition, Burlington has an insignificant risk for natural disasters or severe weather, with the 14th-lowest risk of flooding, 21st-lowest risk of tornadoes, and 31st-lowest risk of wildfires.

Moreover, the city is effective when it comes to dealing with fraud, as WalletHub finds that Burlington has the fourth-fewest identity theft complaints and the 22nd-fewest fraud complaints per capita.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by WalletHub, which built a ranking of the safest cities across the country by comparing over 100 cities and assessing them using specific categories and grading each one on a 100-point scale. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



