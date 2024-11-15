Sabrina Carpenter fans camp out in downtown LA hoping to score tickets to pop singer’s concert

Some diehard Sabrina Carpenter fans likely would've appreciated some shots of espresso after camping out hoping to score tickets to her concert at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed determined fans lined up outside the LA Convention Center bundled up and ready to purchase tickets for the hottest ticket in town if they became available.

It was the "Summer of Sabrina," after the pop singer topped the charts with her hits such as "Espresso," "Taste," and "Please Please Please." Last week, she continued to make waves after snagging six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

A fan detailed the experience and posted it to TikTok early Friday morning.

"An employee came out and said he’s not selling any tickets, but it’s barely 3:44 [a.m.] and they probably haven’t even set up the arena," she said. "Like, they don’t even know yet."

She continued to say, "So that’s the update. The line got a little longer…but that’s the update."

Carpenter opened for Taylor Swift for the Eras Tour during Swift’s stops in Latin America, Australia and Singapore.

The pop princess is scheduled to perform at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday, Nov. 17 and will then play back-to-back shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood beginning Sunday.