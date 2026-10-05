Nobu Malibu chef dies after teen driver slams into his parked car

A longtime chef at Nobu Malibu was killed when a 16-year-old boy allegedly drove a Range Rover SUV into his parked vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday in the 22600 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lost Hills/Malibu station.

Ryo Uchimiya, 51, died at the scene.

Uchimiya worked as a sushi chef for more than two decades at Nobu Malibu, an acclaimed Japanese restaurant near the crash site.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored Range Rover SUV plowing into the vehicle Uchimiya was in, forcing it into another parked vehicle.

Reports indicate the driver was a 16-year-old boy who was going at least 50 mph when he swerved across the "fog line" and struck the parked vehicle.

The boy survived the crash and authorities said he did not appear to be driving under the influence.

According to the California Post, DMV records show that the Range Rover the teen was driving is leased to English composer Harry Gregson-Williams, whose film credits include "The Martian," "Gladiator II," "Shrek," "The Chronicles of Narnia" and the recent Ridley Scott-directed movie "The Dog Stars."

"This family is grieving just as the other family," Gregson-Williams told the newspaper, which reported that the teen driver's connection to the composer remained unclear.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what caused the driver to swerve.