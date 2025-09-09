Rosebud Coffee in Pasadena paves way for transitional youth

Rosebud Coffee in Pasadena is about more than an artisan-crafted cup of coffee, it helps launch a young person’s career.



Rosebud is a social enterprise and 100% of their profits support Coffee With A Cause’s Ready, Set, Hire internship and mentorship program, supporting youth ages 16–24 who are transitioning out of foster care or homelessness.

Through hands-on training, mentorship, and job-site experience in industries like coffee, tech, fitness, landscaping, and construction, interns gain confidence, soft skills, and a pathway to long-term success.



Rosebud Coffee roasts its beans on site and sells them in the shop as well.



The coffee shop started with a coffee cart named Rosebud and has grown into a brick and mortar shop, open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.



Good Day LA visited Rosebud Coffee to find out more about its mission.

To learn more, visit rosebudcoffee.com.