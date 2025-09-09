Expand / Collapse search

Rosebud Coffee in Pasadena paves way for transitional youth

By
Published  September 9, 2025 10:58am PDT
Pasadena
FOX 11
Rosebud Coffee donates all profits to youth job training

Rosebud Coffee donates all profits to youth job training

Rosebud Coffee in Pasadena is about more than an artisan crafted cup of coffee, it helps launch a young person’s career.

PASADENA, Calif. - Rosebud Coffee in Pasadena is about more than an artisan-crafted cup of coffee, it helps launch a young person’s career.

Rosebud is a social enterprise and 100% of their profits support Coffee With A Cause’s Ready, Set, Hire internship and mentorship program, supporting youth ages 16–24 who are transitioning out of foster care or homelessness. 

Through hands-on training, mentorship, and job-site experience in industries like coffee, tech, fitness, landscaping, and construction, interns gain confidence, soft skills, and a pathway to long-term success.

Rosebud Coffee roasts its beans on site and sells them in the shop as well.

The coffee shop started with a coffee cart named Rosebud and has grown into a brick and mortar shop, open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Good Day LA visited Rosebud Coffee to find out more about its mission.

To learn more, visit rosebudcoffee.com.

PasadenaFood and DrinkRestaurants