Rose Parade seats up for grabs starting Friday

Thousands of spectators hoping to secure prime viewing for the 133rd Rose Parade will begin claiming spots along the route Friday to witness the return of a New Year's tradition after a one-year hiatus.

The 2021 parade was called off because of a winter surge in COVID-19 cases. Although infections are surging again in the county, Saturday's parade and accompanying Rose Bowl Game are moving ahead as scheduled.

Ticket-holders for parade grandstands will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative result from a test for the virus taken within 72 hours of the event. Masks will be required to be worn throughout the event.

People hoping to grab sidewalk seats along the 5 1/2-mile route can start claiming spots beginning at noon Friday, but all people and property such as blankets and chairs must remain on the curb until 11 p.m. After 11 p.m. Friday, spectators can move out to the blue "Honor Line" on the street.

People planning to camp out overnight for the parade should take heed of the rules:

Small, professionally made barbecues that are elevated at least 1 foot off the ground are permitted along the route, but they must be at least 25 feet from buildings and other combustibles. A fire extinguisher also must be readily available.

People under age 18 will only be permitted on the parade route from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday if they are supervised by an adult.

Parade-goers should be prepared for cold weather and dress in layers.

Tents, sofas or boxes that can be used as stools or seats are prohibited along the route.

Bonfires along the route are prohibited.

No items can be sold along the route without a city permit.

Selling spaces along the parade route is prohibited.

Horns may not be sold, given away or purchased along the route.

No public areas can be roped off.

Ladders or scaffolding that can be used for elevated viewing of the parade are prohibited.

Open containers of alcohol are prohibited on public streets and sidewalks and other public areas.

Also barred along the parade route are drones. The "No Drone Zone" ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration also extends to flights over the Rose Bowl during the football game. Anyone who violates the drone ban may be subject to arrest, prosecution, jail and/or fines.

Detailed information on parade rules and safety tips is available online at www.visitpasadena.com or www.cityofpasadena.net.

As usual, security will be tight along the parade route, and anyone found violating the law or creating a disturbance will be removed from the area. Parade viewers are asked to report any suspicious activity and call 911 in the event of an emergency, or call 626-744-4241 for non-emergencies.

Colorado Boulevard will close to traffic at 10 p.m. and remain closed until 2 p.m. Saturday after the parade and ensuing cleanup. Closures will be effective from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard and northbound on Sierra Madre to Paloma Street.

Various freeway ramps will be closed in the Pasadena area to control traffic from Friday night until Saturday afternoon. According to Caltrans, the following closures will be in effect:

-- westbound 210 Freeway off-ramp at Sierra Madre and drop off lane;

-- eastbound 210 off-ramp at San Gabriel;

-- eastbound 134 Freeway off-ramp at Orange Grove;

-- southbound 710 Freeway off-ramp at Del Mar;

-- northbound 710 on-ramp at Del Mar;

-- northbound 710 on-ramp at California; and

-- southbound 710 left turn pocket.

"Dream. Believe. Achieve." is the Tournament of Roses theme this year, with the parade stepping off at 8 a.m. with a performance by Grammy- winning singer LeAnn Rimes, featuring a remix of "Throw My Arms Around the World," created for the Pasadena celebration.

A total of 37 floats will be in the parade, along with 17 equestrian groups and 17 marching bands from across the country.

Emmy-winning actor LeVar Burton will serve as the grand marshal.

