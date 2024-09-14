Rose Parade floats go for test drive in Azusa
AZUSA, Calif. - If you were in Azusa on Saturday, you may have gotten a sneak peak of some of the floats for next year's Rose Parade.
Artistic Entertainment Services, the company that designed and made the floats for the 2025 Rose Parade, took a few of them out for a test drive on Saturday in the streets of Azusa.
The company said the test run lets parade officials check the floats' safety, specifically their mechanical and structural integrity.
The Love to Yeu Rose Parade Float (Credit: Artistic Entertainment Services)
Anyone who was able to see the floats in action got to see most of them in a pretty bare bones state. The floats went through their test drives without any flowers or coverings on them — some of them were just their metal frames.
AES test drove five floats on Saturday.
The 136th Rose Parade kicks off at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ed Morales, President Of 2025 Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced earlier this year that the theme would be "Best Day Ever." The Grand Marshal for the event has yet to be announced.