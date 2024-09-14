Rose Parade floats go for test drive in Azusa

article

If you were in Azusa on Saturday, you may have gotten a sneak peak of some of the floats for next year's Rose Parade.

Artistic Entertainment Services, the company that designed and made the floats for the 2025 Rose Parade, took a few of them out for a test drive on Saturday in the streets of Azusa.

The company said the test run lets parade officials check the floats' safety, specifically their mechanical and structural integrity.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Love to Yeu Rose Parade Float (Credit: Artistic Entertainment Services)

Anyone who was able to see the floats in action got to see most of them in a pretty bare bones state. The floats went through their test drives without any flowers or coverings on them — some of them were just their metal frames.

AES test drove five floats on Saturday.

The 136th Rose Parade kicks off at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ed Morales, President Of 2025 Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced earlier this year that the theme would be "Best Day Ever." The Grand Marshal for the event has yet to be announced.