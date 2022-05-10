Rodney King's youngest daughter, Tristan, reported missing

Family members are desperately searching for Tristan King, the youngest daughter of Rodney King, who was last seen in Santa Monica nearly two weeks ago, authorities said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Lora King said her sister has been missing for 11 days and that she was visiting the Los Angeles area from Las Vegas.

"If anyone happens to see my baby sister, please contact me immediately," Lora King’s post read. "I have already made a missing [person] report. I’m very hopeful that they’ll be contacting me and that they have found her."

Lora King also noted Tristan would have celebrated her 29th birthday on Monday. In addition, an email sent to FOX 11 indicates Tristan King suffers from a mental illness.

The LA Times reports she was last seen in Las Vegas on April 26. She was traveling to Southern California to visit family in Fullerton and to go to the beach in Santa Monica, where she was last seen on April 28.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rodney King was a victim of police brutality and his beating by Los Angeles Police Department officers was caught on video. The officers involved were acquitted, which sparked the LA riots 30 years ago.

He was the father of three daughters and he passed away in 2012.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tristan can contact Detective Haro by calling 310-485-8432.