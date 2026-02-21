Confidential memo shows LAFD tried to protect Bass from Palisades fire criticism

The Brief A confidential memo said, "it's our goal to prepare and protect Mayor Bass, the city, and the LAFD." An attorney alleges public records show city leaders were leaning on PR experts to help deflect blame. Mayor Bass has denied allegations that she ordered key findings from the Palisades fire after-action report to be removed or softened.



A new report from the LA Times claims the Los Angeles Fire Department tried to protect Mayor Karen Bass from "reputational harm" from the fallout following the city's handling of the Palisades fire.

The outlet also says a 13-page confidential memo shows the department sought to shape media coverage of the Palisades fire response.

What they're saying:

"It's jaw dropping and extremely disappointing," said attorney Alex "Trey" Robertson.

Robertson is an attorney representing Palisades fire victims in a civil case against the city. He says public records obtained by the LA Times add credibility to his claim that the Lachman fire was not properly extinguished.

"It was smoldering right on the top of the ground and we have numerous hikers that took video, that called 911, that took still photographs."

Robertson alleges public records show city leaders were leaning on PR experts to help deflect blame.

"Not to use the word rekindle but instead called it a holdover fire and the emails indicate that the Mayor's office, the PR firm and the fire department, were concerned about deflecting liability," said Robertson.

The 13-page memo includes "message points" for the Chief. It also lists media outlets and reporters' names.

Dig deeper:

Several weeks ago, the LA Times published a report citing several sources who claimed it was Mayor Bass who ordered key findings from the Palisades fire after-action report to be removed or softened.

Mayor Bass strongly denied the allegations in the LA Times report in early February.

The other side:

In a statement provided to FOX 11, her office said the mayor reviewed an early draft of the report only to ensure factual accuracy and did not alter its findings.

"Mayor Bass has been unequivocal for months — she reviewed an early draft of the report and only asked the LAFD to make sure it was accurate on issues like weather and budget," the statement said. "She and her staff made no changes to the drafts."

The statement added that Mayor Bass has been critical of the LAFD’s response to the fire, citing new leadership within the department and her call for an independent review of the Lachman Fire mop-up.

FOX 11 reached out to LAFD and the Mayor's Office for a response to Friday's LA Times report and we have not heard back.