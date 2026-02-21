TSA PreCheck, Global Entry programs suspended as DHS shutdown continues

The Brief DHS is temporarily suspending TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs due to the partial government shutdown. The partial government shutdown began Feb. 14 as lawmakers were unable to reach a funding deal for DHS.



As a partial government shutdown continues, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is suspending the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs.

What we know:

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement that "shutdowns have serious real-world consequences." She also said that "TSA and CBP are prioritizing the general traveling population at our airports and ports of entry and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts."

It's unclear how long the suspension will last for.

TSA PreCheck and Global Entry are programs designed to help speed travelers through security.

Passengers walk through the entrance of a TSA PreCheck in Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Feb. 1, 2017, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Democrats on the House Committee on Homeland Security criticized the decision about airport security.

They said that the administration was "kneecapping the programs that make travel smoother and secure" and accused them of "ruining your travel on purpose."

TSA employees still working

Around 95% of TSA's employees are considered "essential," according to the agency. This means that during a shutdown, they are required to continue working without pay.

The longer a shutdown goes on, call-outs from employees become more common, the agency stated.

"Higher call-outs can result in longer wait times at checkpoints, leading to missed or delayed flights, which has a cascading negative impact on the American economy," according to TSA.

Partial government shutdown continues

Dig deeper:

The partial government shutdown began Feb. 14 after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach a deal on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats have been demanding changes to immigration operations that are core to President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Congress is in recess until Feb. 23.