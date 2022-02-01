Rocks at Koreatown park spark debate on homelessness

About two dozen boulders have appeared near an entrance to Shatto Park in Koreatown recently, and many are unsure how they got there.

The boulders line the sidewalk and street on Westmoreland Avenue near a fenced-off back entrance to the park. According to residents, the back entrance to the park has been fenced off for years, with homeless encampments popping up.

Homeless advocates have raised concerns over the boulders, saying they limit the places where the unhoused can sleep. Residents in the area told FOX 11's Mario Ramirez that the boulders make the area safer, after reports of fires and fights breaking out in the area.

RELATED: Nurse dies after being attacked by homeless man at Union Station

"It's survival out here," one resident told FOX 11. "I agree, you don't want homeless outside your apartment complex. Nothing [against] them, but a lot of these guys have mental problems. That's the number one problem right there. They don't have anyone to look after them, they're just on the street. We have so much money, but we're not putting it toward housing for the homeless."

The area has seen more sweeps of homeless encampments since a new ordinance passed in the summer permitting an increase in the summer, but many residents believe the rocks came from a private source.

RELATED: Homeless encampment being cleaned up near SoFi Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI

This area recently changed jurisdiction to City Council District 10. FOX 11 has reached out to city officials for more information on where the boulders came from, whether they can stay and more, but has yet to hear back.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.