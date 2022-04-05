Rocket launchers, practice grenade found in SoCal dumpster

An investigation is underway after authorities recovered two rocket launchers from a dumpster in Riverside County.

Photo: Riverside Sheriff Bomb Squad

Two AT-4 launchers and an MK69 practice grenade were found by construction workers in the Winchester area, the Riverside Sheriff Bomb Squad shared on social media.

Bomb squad officials say such items are generally not legal to possess, with exceptions, and should not be left in dumpsters.

If you find items like these or would like to legally dispose of them, you are urged to call law enforcement.

Authorities said these items are often found when items belonging to a deceased loved one are being sorted out.

"We would be happy to come make sure they are safe and to dispose of them properly," authorities said.

They will be returned to the military, authorities added.

