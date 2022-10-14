Expand / Collapse search

Robbie Coltrane, actor who played Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at 72

By AP News Staff
Entertainment
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 - World Film Premiere article

Actor Robbie Coltrane attends the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 at Trafalgar Square on July 7, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series "Cracker," for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers "GoldenEye" and "The World is Not Enough."

GettyImages-853310684.jpg

Actor Robbie Coltrane during the opening of Glasgow School of Art's new &pound;30 million Reid building. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries "National Treasure."

Wright said that "as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.