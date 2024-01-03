Robbery suspects run over deputy in Ventura, authorities searching for 2 cars

Police are searching for multiple suspects after they allegedly ran over a Ventura County Sheriff's deputy early Wednedsay morning.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of North Ventura Avenue in unincorporated Ventura. A deputy with the Ojai Station was responding to reports of a commercial burglary. When the deputy got there, he found the suspects.

The suspects got into their car and drove at the deputy, hitting them, and then drove off.

SUGGESTED: Attempted thief sets cash register on fire with lighter fluid, rides away on scooter

The deputy was brought to the hospital with "significant" injuries, but has since been released.

The VCSO said it's looking for two cars, a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan. Deputies did not offer any descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone who saw anything, or who has information about the attack is asked to contact the department at 805-384-4721.