Robbery fail: Suspect uses not-so-like ninja skills to break into California business

It's a video you have to see to believe.

A man was caught on surveillance video breaking into a business in a very unusual way.

The Salinas Police Department posted video of a ‘not-so athletic’ burglar using a ninja roll to make entry into a local business. It appears the suspect, smashed the window of the front door, making a small whole towards the bottom, and rolled into the business through that small hole.

Police say he stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

"No one said anything about having to be graceful when applying to be a criminal. As you can tell by his ninja roll and superb landing it appears this might not be his first rodeo," the department wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Salinas Police. You can remain anonymous by calling the tipline at 831-775-4222.