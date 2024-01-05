Burglars take cash, mixers worth $2K from West LA bakery

The owner of Paris Bakery in West Los Angeles was left to pick up the pieces after his store was hit by a group of burglars.

The owner of the bakery, located near Santa Monica and Sepulveda boulevards, told FOX 11 his glass storefront was shattered sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect or suspects broke into the cash register, stole $200, and also got away with two bakery mixers worth an estimated $2,000.

New legislation proposed in the California State Assembly would make it easier for prosecutors to seek harsher penalties for retail theft suspects.

"This bill specifically zeroes in on the $950 threshold but is also able to be cumulative, meaning, that if the person is continuing to do these types of smash-and-grabs, they can be charged up to three chances that would then trigger jail time," California Assemblymember James Ramos explained.

Ramos also introduced the bill, known as AB 1772.