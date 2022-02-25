Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Victorville - CHP

One person was killed in a suspected road rage shooting in Victorville Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m Thursday, on the offramp from Interstate 15 north onto Nisqualli Road. . According to CHP, a man driving a black GMC SUV and another driver pulled over onto the shoulder of the offramp. Both drivers got out of their vehicles, that's when the driver of the other car shot the driver of the SUV multiple times. The driver of the SUV died from his injuries.

While CHP said the shooter was an adult male, they offered no description of him, his vehicle, or in which direction he fled after the shooting. Authorities are also waiting to identify the victim until after his family has been notified.

Officers are still investigating the shooting. Anyone who may have any information is asked to call authorities at (909) 806-2484.

