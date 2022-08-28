Road rage leads to car-to-car shooting in Long Beach

Road rage apparently triggered a shooting Sunday in Long Beach that left one person wounded.

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a perceived traffic accident near East Seventh Street and Park Avenue, the Los Angeles Times reported. At the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and determined that people in two cars had fired at each other.

One of the vehicles collided with another vehicle, forcing it into a house.

SUGGESTED: Pasadena couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

Police later arrested 48-year-old Jean Claude Lewis on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm and driving on a suspended license, the newspaper reported.

Police also located a woman who was wounded in the car-to-car shooting at a hospital. Her wounds were not life-threatening, the paper reported. Police were still looking for the other driver. Lewis and one other person were injured in the crash.