Search underway for man accused of leading authorities on pursuit across IE in stolen big rig

Police on Monday were searching the Santa Ana riverbed in Riverside for a suspect who officials said stole a big rig and crashed into a patrol car.

Authorities said the incident began around midnight at the intersection of Archibald Avenue and Mission Boulevard in Ontario where the suspect allegedly stole a semi-truck. He then led police on a chase through Jurupa Valley and on the eastbound side of the 60 Freeway to Riverside.

The pursuit came to an end in Riverside when officials said the suspect reversed the big rig into a police car at Market and Rivera streets.

Officers then shot at the suspect who then made a run for it into the riverbed.