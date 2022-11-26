Deputy shooting in San Bernardino County related to Riverside triple murder: Officials

A person linked to a triple homicide in Riverside Friday morning is dead after a shooting involving deputies in Needles, authorities said Saturday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies said that a "lethal force encounter" with a vehicle is related to the murder investigation, and that a woman found in the vehicle is now safe with law enforcement. Needles is a city in San Bernardino County, sitting on the California-Arizona border more than 200 miles northeast of Riverside.

This all began Friday morning, when officials were called to a home in Riverside due to a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Shortly after, around 11 a.m., fire crews were called to the home located in the 11200 block of Price Court, near the intersection of Indiana and La Sierra avenues. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered three bodies inside the two-story home — two women and one man.

While authorities have not confirmed to that the person killed by authorities in Needles Saturday was a suspect in the murders, Riverside police have confirmed that they are no longer searching for a suspect.