Expand / Collapse search

Deputy shooting in San Bernardino County related to Riverside triple murder: Officials

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Riverside
FOX 11

Needles shooting related to Riverside triple homicide investigation: Deputies

A person killed in Needles in San Bernardino County is related to a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, according to officials. Riverside police say they're no longer looking for a suspect.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A person linked to a triple homicide in Riverside Friday morning is dead after a shooting involving deputies in Needles, authorities said Saturday. 

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies said that a "lethal force encounter" with a vehicle is related to the murder investigation, and that a woman found in the vehicle is now safe with law enforcement. Needles is a city in San Bernardino County, sitting on the California-Arizona border more than 200 miles northeast of Riverside.

This all began Friday morning, when officials were called to a home in Riverside due to a disturbance between a man and a woman.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 found dead in Riverside house fire

Riverside house fire turns into triple-homicide investigation

A house fire in Riverside has turned into a triple-homicide investigation.

Shortly after, around 11 a.m., fire crews were called to the home located in the 11200 block of Price Court, near the intersection of Indiana and La Sierra avenues. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered three bodies inside the two-story home — two women and one man. 

While authorities have not confirmed to that the person killed by authorities in Needles Saturday was a suspect in the murders, Riverside police have confirmed that they are no longer searching for a suspect.