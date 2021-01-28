Riverside County Sheriff in quarantine after he and his entire family test positive for COVID-19

article

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Wednesday that his entire family, aside from his grandchildren, had contracted COVID-19 and are now recovering.

"Well, the virus made its way through the entire Bianco family," Bianco wrote in a post on Facebook.

The sheriff wrote that he, all of his kids as well as his wife Denise, tested positive for the virus. He added that everyone recovered after light symptoms.

"I held off the longest," Bianco said.

He wrote that the only symptoms he experienced were his loss of taste and smell.

Bianco said that he is "working from home while abiding by the recommended quarantine."

He said that his wife is taking good care of him and that her cooking "has been perfect."