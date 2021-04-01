Riverside County Sheriff releases body cam footage of shooting that killed armed suspect

article

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released the body cam footage of the Jan. 2021 shooting that killed an armed suspect in Homeland.

Back in January 26, deputies responded to a call in the 26000 block of Steinholl Avenue. Deputies were told an armed estranged husband (the suspect) was threatening to kill his wife, as she was hiding inside the home with her two children.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted a woman and the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Steven Crosby standing outside. According to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, Crosby opened fire at one of the deputies, prompting a shootout.

The exchange of gunfire ended with Crosby being shot to death. No one else was hurt in the violent incident, deputies said.

Below is a body cam footage released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department [WARNING: The graphic video is not suitable for the younger viewers]:

Bianco said the incident prompted a deputy-involved shooting investigation.

