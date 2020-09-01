Riverside County reports first child diagnosed with rare inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19

Riverside County health officials on Tuesday reported the county's first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which is a rare medical complication from COVID-19.

The child is under the age of 15 and lives in western Riverside County, Riverside County's Public Health Department said in a press release. Officials are also reporting a second probable case of a child from Coachella Valley.

“While most children are only minimally sickened by COVID-19, they can get it just as easily as adults, and an unlucky few will have serious complications,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer. “While this case is not known to be linked to any school, it’s a reminder we need to pay attention to COVID-19 in kids and its potential long- and short-term effects.”

MIS-C affects children under 21 years old who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or had COVID-19. Different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs and there can be lifelong health impacts.

“This syndrome has been reported in a number of places over the past few months, and this shows that these symptoms can occur in Riverside County too,” said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “We need to remember that this pandemic is still among us. As we continue to learn more about the symptoms and health effects of coronavirus, it is important that we continue to protect our health and prevent further spread of coronavirus.”

There continue to be no reports of deaths in children associated with MIS-C in Riverside County.

If you believe your child may be displaying MIS-C symptoms, contact your primary care provider. RUHS-Public Health advises physicians to consider for MIS-C in patient children under 21 years old and to notify the department immediately of any cases.