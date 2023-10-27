Riverside County man charged with 18 felonies in $1M theft scheme of luxury cars

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced a Murrieta man has been arrested and charged with 18 felonies in a seven-figure theft scheme involving luxury vehicles.

Officials identified the suspect as 25-year-old Kendall Clark who was arrested in San Diego on Oct.18 by Riverside County investigators.

Clark’s felony charges include embezzlement and car theft.

Last month, the owners of the stolen vehicles filed complaints with the Riverside Auto-Theft Interdiction Detail (RAID) in collaboration with the DA’s office.

In the investigation, authorities allege Clark filled out paperwork to rent the cars, paid for a one-week rental and picked them up from the owner in Lake Mathews. However, authorities said Clark never returned the cars and when the owners reported them stolen, they were informed the vehicle was no longer in their name.

Instead, the vehicles were located at car dealerships nationwide. Investigators said the titles had been forged or ‘washed’ by Clark, which indicated a change of ownership.

Overall, officials said the total value of cars is over $1 million.

Some of the vehicles included a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2015 Lamborghini Huracán, and a 2021 Porsche Cayenne.

Clark pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being held at Southwest Detention Center on a $250,000 bail.