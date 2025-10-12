Rising K-pop stars ALL(H)OURS preview North American tour

Rising K-pop group ALL(H)OURS is proving that their energy has no limits.

The seven-member group sat down to talk about their fourth EP, "VCF (Vibe Check Fail)," diving into the adrenaline-fueled music video and powerful choreography for "Ready 2 Rumble."

As they prepare for their first-ever North American tour, the members shared what they're most excited to experience in Los Angeles, their goals for the future, and the one word that perfectly sums up this comeback.

They also revealed which track new listeners should start with to truly understand who ALL(H)OURS is as a group.

Those looking to check out their upcoming tour can click here for more details.

About the Group:

ALL(H)OURS is a South Korean boy group under EDEN Entertainment. They officially debuted on January 10, 2024, with their first mini-album ALL OURS. The group consists of KUNHO, YOUMIN, XAYDEN, MINJE, MASAMI, HYUNBIN, and ON:N.

Their name, ALL(H)OURS, plays on the phrases "all ours" and "all hours," symbolizing their dedication to giving their best — anytime, anywhere.

The group’s fourth mini-album, "VCF (Vibe Check Fail)," marks a bold new era for ALL(H)OURS. The album features five tracks that blend intensity, emotion, and experimentation, led by the hybrid trap-style title track "READY 2 RUMBLE." The music video has more than 18 million views since its release.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ PHOTO: EDEN ENTERTAINMENT (EDEN ENTERTAINMENT)

North American Tour:

ALL(H)OURS recently announced the dates and cities for their upcoming North American tour, titled "ALL the HOURS." The group will perform in several major cities — including Los Angeles, where they’ll take the stage at The Vermont Hollywood on December 14.