Rising K-pop group WHIB ‘rocks the nation’ with first mini-album

Rising K-pop group WHIB entered a new chapter with the release of their first mini-album, "ROCK THE NATION." The project marks a major milestone for the group, who say this comeback allowed them to contribute more creatively than ever before.

"When we perform ‘ROCK THE NATION,’ it feels like we can overcome anything," UGEON said.

WHIB – consisting of KIM JUNMIN, HASEUNG, JINBEOM, UGEON, LEEJEONG, JAEHA, AND WONJUN, says the mini-album reflects their growth not only as performers, but also as a team. LEEJEONG shared that the group focused heavily on emotion while recording the album.

"We put a lot of emotion into this album," he said. "When people listen to the songs, we hope they feel happy."

The members also shared one song they would want fans discovering the album. JAEHA and JINBEOM highlighted the track "WHO’S THE NEXT" because the song has a lot of energy to it. Meanwhile, KIM JUNMIN, WONJUN, and HASEUNG recommended "ELEVATE". LEEJEONG was torn between "WHO’S THE NEXT" and "ELEVATE", UGEON suggested "NO SHINE".

Image 1 of 8 ▼ CREDIT: Photography by LEE HYE IN @LEEHYEINFILM, Album Art by CHAE MIN BI

The group’s name carries a deeper meaning. WHIB is a combination of "white" and "black," representing the group’s ambition to showcase a diverse range of charms and find their own unique color in the K-pop industry.

As WHIB continues to grow, the members say they hope to connect with more fans and perform on even bigger stages.

"We want to meet more fans and perform on many stages so more people can get to know our team," Ugeon said. "Yeah, I want to be on huge stages so that everybody [can] see us perform," JAEHA said. "We always [wanted to perform] at huge festivals," HASEUNG added.

Since debuting in 2023, the members say their teamwork has grown stronger with each comeback. JUNMIN AND LEEJEONG said that since recording the album, the group feels more united than ever. JUNMIN and JINBEOM also said they hope to release new music later this year. The group will be holding their 1st concert [GO UP: Our Era] on March 14th in Seoul, South Korea. They also just announced their first U.S. tour — including a stop in L.A. on May 23rd.