22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street.

The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available, and the motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.