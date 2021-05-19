Reunited! Christine Devine catches up with Hal Eisner, Joab Perez after horrific crash

Their job is to cover the news, but nine weeks ago, two of our Fox 11 colleagues were the news.

An alleged DUI driver ran into them while they were on a sidewalk near the popular tourist area of Hollywood and Highland.

Reporter Hal Eisner and photographer Joab Perez sat down for an interview on that horrific day and shared their incredible bond, and their healing.

Hal describes what they went through as a "frightening journey." He got emotional talking about the incredible response and love both received on social media.

After weeks of therapy, Hal returned to the job this week and will work from home. He still walks with a cane. Joab is hoping to be back on the job in four weeks. Both Hal and Joab had broken ribs. Hal fractured his knee. Joab has screws and plates aligning a broken clavicle.

The alleged DUI driver, 55-year-old Carlos Alan Gale has pleaded not guilty to felony DUI charges. Six people were injured.