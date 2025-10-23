World's first retro theme park opening in Las Vegas

The Brief RetroEscapes, a new theme park spanning the 1950s through 1990s, is opening in Las Vegas. The park will serve up all things nostalgia including a '80s arcade and '70s disco. PGAV Destinations, the team behind Disney World's "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" attraction, are the designers.



A new retro-themed amusement park, RetroEscapes, is coming to Las Vegas, offering visitors a nostalgic journey through the 1950s to the 1990s.

What we know:

The park's attractions include:

1950s Elvis diner

1960s rocket bar

1970s disco

1980s video game arcade

1990s skate park

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rocket bar concept / Rendering courtesy RetroEscapes

The park's centerpiece is the "Fountain of Youth," which will be the site for nightly fireworks and laser shows focused on American pop culture legends.

Fountain of Youth / Rendering courtesy RetroEscapes

The park is designed by PGAV Destinations, the same team responsible for Disney World’s "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" and SeaWorld's "Manta" rollercoaster.

According to conceptual renderings on RetroEscape’s website, the '50s land will feature an Elvis Presley-themed diner and a bar inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

The '60s will be about peace and love with a Yellow Submarine Coffee House and a Rocket Bar inspired by the space-age.

1960s Woodstock experience / Rendering courtesy RetroEscapes

Moving on to the '70s, it's all about getting groovy at the disco.

Disco lounge and terace / Rendering courtesy RetroEscapes

The 80s will feature a video game bar and a mall food court, and the 90s will have a skate park and feature all the grunge from the 90s.

What they're saying:

"It’s seven years in the making, but Las Vegas is getting a brand-new theme park," influencer and self-titled "CEO of Las Vegas" Daniel Leo Jr. says in a Sept. 30 social media post announcing the park.

"When you enter the park, you’ll begin your journey walking through the Time Travel Portal," Leo Jr. said in the announcement video.

According to the park's founders, the goal of RetroEscapes is to let guests "relive the eras they love while creating new memories for younger generations."

1950s concept / Rendering courtesy RetroEscapes

Local perspective:

The location chosen for RetroEscapes is Las Vegas, which is a departure from traditional theme park centers like California or Florida.

The founders selected this location to intentionally combine the concept of nostalgia with the city's established reputation for nightlife and entertainment.

What we don't know:

An official opening date for RetroEscapes has not yet been confirmed by the park's founders or developers.

What's next:

"We’re currently in active talks with land partners, the city/county and strategic partners," Leo Jr. said. "It’s still too early to give an exact timeline, but updates will be shared as things progress."

"This is only the beginning and I’m excited to keep you all in the loop as RetroEscapes comes to life!" he added.

To learn more, visit retroescapes.com.