Retired LASD Chief, wife speak out after losing daughter to suicide: 'When is enough, enough?'

The Brief LASD Deputy Nicole Otis Santos died by suicide on June 2, 2023. She was 31. She's one of 13 current and past department members who have died by suicide over the last two years. Nicole's parents, who are both retired from the LASD, are now speaking out about issues in the department.



If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7. Those looking to learn more about the hotline can click here for more information.

LOS ANGELES — Retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Chief Eli Vera says each time he hears about another deputy dying by suicide, it feels like reliving his own tragedy.

Sitting beside his wife, Eliza Vera, Eli says, "Every time we lose someone, it’s like you’re reliving it all over again. You feel their pain. You know what their parents, their siblings, their partners are experiencing."

What we know:

Their daughter, Deputy Nicole Otis Santos, was just 31 years old when she died by suicide on June 2, 2023. She had been privately battling depression—only six months into her marriage and in her first trimester of pregnancy.

"She left a big hole in our family," Eliza said. "It’s a part of you. That part has died too. But I know there are more Nicoles out there — and I’m going to be her voice."

Eliza, a former LASD detective herself, said she and her husband were devastated to learn that 13 department members — including two who recently retired — have taken their own lives in the past two years alone.

What they're saying:

"In our 34 years in law enforcement, we’ve never seen anything at this level," Eli said. "And it’s not getting better."

The Veras say deputies have confided in them, citing a lack of emotional support and the relentless burden of mandatory back-to-back shifts as major contributors. "The problem is, it falls on those employees and becomes untenable," Eli explained. "They can’t get days off. They have to work these back-to-back shifts. People fall asleep. They crash. They die. We experienced that in our family with her brother."

Big picture view:

The couple is now calling for urgent reform — beginning with an end to mandatory back-to-back shifts. Eli also believes the department should strengthen support systems by requiring annual one-on-one check-ins between each LASD member and a department psychologist.

"Your sergeants, your lieutenants, your captains need to have relationships with their personnel," he said. "They have to know — are they married? Do they have kids? How’s their family? These things are critical."

While the LASD has acknowledged that suicide is a nationwide crisis within law enforcement, the Veras say the number of lives lost in their own department is unacceptable.

"Are we going to wait until we hit 26? Thirty? What’s the right number?" Eli asked. "When is it enough?"

For the Veras, silence is no longer an option. They say they are ready to help in any way they can — hoping the department will take meaningful action to stop this from happening to another family.

LASD issued the following statement in response to the recent suicides cases within the department:

"It is with deep sorrow and profound respect that we acknowledge the tragic loss of two of our own Sheriff's Department members to suicide this year and seven active members in 2023. These individuals were more than just colleagues; they were family and dedicated public servants who selflessly served their communities. Their passing is a painful reminder of the unseen burdens that many in law enforcement carry. We grieve alongside their families, their friends, and all who are impacted by these losses.

The safety and well-being of our personnel remain a top priority. The Department has been taking proactive and meaningful steps to support the mental health of every member of the Department. Our Psychological Services Bureau (PSB) is available 24/7 to provide assistance, guidance, and support—not only to our personnel, but also to their families. Additionally, we have launched a pilot program to provide annual wellness visits for personnel with heightened trauma exposure, on-site psychological support during critical incidents, expanded our peer support program, created a Wellness App that is installed on all Department-issued phones, implemented monthly suicide prevention briefings, and partnered with the Bureau of Justice Assistance to bring SAFE-LEO training to the Department.

Suicide among law enforcement is a widespread national crisis that extends far beyond any single agency. Law enforcement departments across the county are grappling with the same tragic reality; this is a systemic issue impacting the entire profession at this time."