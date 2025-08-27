Residents concerned by Sepulveda Basin wildfire risks possibly linked to homeless encampments

The Brief Residents are worried about recent wildfires and are concerned about the Sepulveda Basin’s homeless encampments. Those living in the encampments say some fires are caused by revenge, while a neighborhood council official claims there are booby traps near the encampments. The mayor's office says it's launching a plan to address safety concerns, but residents are still unclear about the specifics.



Residents near the Sepulveda Basin are expressing concerns about wildfires after several incidents in recent weeks.

"There are hundreds of fires there every year," said Roy Nwaisser, president of the Encino Neighborhood Council. "The majority of fires are caused by homeless encampments."

No camping signs surround the 2,000-acre park, but many homeless people have lived there for years. Nwaisser estimates there are more than 300 people living in the Sepulveda Basin.

"I used to go into that area quite a bit when my kids were little," said Jennifer Luce from the Encino Neighborhood Council. "It was beautiful. [Now] there are parts of the park now I definitely wouldn’t want to go into."

On Wednesday, FOX 11 went into one of the areas with several encampments to speak with those living there about recent fires.

"Some of the fires are either caused by somebody trying to hurt somebody for revenge, or people from the neighborhood," said one man.

Tents, cars, trash, and makeshift houses in trees are visible from trails, while Nwaisser says there are dangers people can’t see.

"There are literal booby traps around the encampments," Nwaisser said.

Last summer, a firefighter was injured from an explosion while fighting a wildfire in the Sepulveda Basin, near tents.

"There are fishing hooks that are just hanging from the edge of an encampment. They will fashion spear-like objects out of branches and cover them up. If you step on that you’ll fall in. It’s a big problem and there’s a lot of brush they can hide in out there."

Ash and burn marks are noticeable on some trees, next to where kids on Wednesday were practicing football and baseball.

"My son practices here [and] the Olympics are coming and stuff," said John Barrero. "They definitely have to do something about the homeless folks."

Following the recent fires, many people who live near the Sepulveda Basin worry about future fires spreading out of control.

"We are one bad weather day from these fires exploding," Nwaisser said. "We really need the city to clear these encampments, not because we’re anti-homeless, but because where they’re living is the middle of a tinderbox."

A spokesperson from L.A. City Councilmember Kevin Padilla’s office told FOX 11 they did not want to comment.

While a spokesperson for L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says they recently housed more than 30 people from the Sepulveda Basin area, the spokesperson added that the mayor is "leading a new approach" and launching the "first ever coordinated action plane to reduce safety threats in the area."

"We’ve heard about it, but [we’re] still not clear what’s in that plan," Luce said.

The Encino Neighborhood Council is holding a town hall Thursday evening at 7 p.m. to discuss the issue with LAFD Deputy Chief Jaime Moore, L.A. Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Robert Clark, and other government officials. Concerned residents are encouraged to attend.