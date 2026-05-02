Reseda residents 'living in fear' after 200+ police calls fail to stop terrorizing neighbor

The Brief Reseda residents report living in fear due to a neighbor who allegedly screams death threats and exposes himself to children. Despite over 200 calls to the LAPD since 2022, police have made no arrests, citing the incidents as "civil disputes," residents claim. Neighbors fear the situation will turn violent, while the individual claims his actions are an attempt to "save" them.



Residents of a Reseda neighborhood say they are trapped in a cycle of fear, terrorized by a neighbor on Garden Grove Avenue who allegedly screams death threats and exposes himself.

Despite hundreds of pleas for help, the Los Angeles Police Department maintains that no crimes have been committed, the residents claim.

What we know:

The individual, identified by neighbors as "Greg," has lived in the community since 2022.

Neighbors report that the harassment, involving graphic verbal abuse and public nudity, occurs at all hours.

According to resident Jozef Peter, the community has contacted the police 209 times.

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During a recent encounter with FOX 11, the man defended his behavior, stating, "I'm the Messiah, I'm trying to save them... From death."

What they're saying:

The community describes an environment of constant verbal assault.

"He says he's going to kill people with a knife, he says he's gonna shoot people," said neighbor Susie Nelson.

Eduardo Pulido added that the abuse is personal.

"People park their cars. He'll call them [expletives], that we're all gonna die, your kids are evil."

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Following an incident on Thursday where officers declined to take Greg into custody, Nelson noted, "They just start citing all these codes and laws that they can't do anything. There's nothing they can do."

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the individual has a history of mental health interventions or if any private civil litigation has been initiated by the homeowners.

The LAPD has not specified which "codes and laws" prevent them from intervening in reports of indecent exposure and criminal threats.

What they're saying:

A department spokesperson told FOX 11 Thursday night's incident was a neighbor dispute, that no crime was committed, and that the matter should be handled in civil court.

That response, neighbors say, is not good enough.

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"They're just waiting for him to finally break and hurt someone; hurt my kids or other neighbors," Pulido said.

What's next:

The neighborhood continues to lobby for a more permanent solution before the verbal threats possibly escalate into physical violence.