Alleged knife-wielding burglary suspect shot by police in South LA

The Brief An alleged armed suspect was struck by police gunfire in South LA Friday morning. The incident happened near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and West 76th Street. No injuries were reported.



An investigation was underway in South Los Angeles after an alleged armed suspect was shot by police.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to an area near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and West 76th Street around 5 a.m. following a burglary call. The incident happened within a residential area near Raymond Avenue Elementary School and a local church.

At some point after officers arrived at the scene, the LAPD says the suspect, who was allegedly armed with a knife, was struck by police gunfire. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries sustained in the shooting.

No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been publicly released.