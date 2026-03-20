High-speed pursuit ends in violent crash in Reseda; 2 injured

The Brief A driver in a gray Dodge Durango was arrested early Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit with California Highway Patrol in Reseda. The chase ended in a violent collision at Sherman Way and North Wilbur Avenue, leaving the suspect's vehicle with its front end completely destroyed. Two people were injured in the crash, including the driver of a Subaru who was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.



A police chase through the San Fernando Valley ended in a major crash early Friday morning, leaving two people injured and one person in custody.

What we know:

CHP officers initially responded to the DeSoto Avenue exit on the northbound 101 Freeway in Reseda around 3:20 a.m. following reports of a speeding and evading vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a gray Dodge Durango fled from officers, leading them on a pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed into a Subaru at the intersection of Sherman Way and North Wilbur Avenue, officials said.

Video from the scene confirmed the Durango’s front end was destroyed by the impact.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, while the driver of the Subaru was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The condition of the Subaru driver is unknown.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

What's next:

Investigators are expected to remain at the intersection of Sherman Way and Wilbur Avenue to process the crash site, which may cause morning traffic delays in the Reseda area.

The suspect is facing potential charges related to felony evasion and reckless driving causing injury, pending a formal filing by the District Attorney’s office.