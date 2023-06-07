Pacoima wall collapses; 1 person trapped
PACOIMA, Calif. - Firefighters are working to rescue a person trapped under a wall that fell at a construction site in Pacoima Wednesday.
It's happening in the 10500 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard.
According to authorities, one other person was injured and taken to the hospital with back pains.
The person who remains trapped is conscious, officials said.
It's unclear at this time what prompted the wall to collapse.
No other information was immediately available.