Expand / Collapse search

Pacoima wall collapses; 1 person trapped

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:53AM
Pacoima
FOX 11

1 person trapped after Pacoima wall collapses

Firefighters are working to rescue a person trapped under a wall that fell at a construction site in Pacoima Wednesday.

PACOIMA, Calif. - Firefighters are working to rescue a person trapped under a wall that fell at a construction site in Pacoima Wednesday. 

It's happening in the 10500 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard. 

According to authorities, one other person was injured and taken to the hospital with back pains. 

The person who remains trapped is conscious, officials said. 

It's unclear at this time what prompted the wall to collapse. 

No other information was immediately available. 