Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD

A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.

The store has since been cleared and there is no threat to the public, authorities said. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pico Rivera Sheriff's Station at 562-949-2421.