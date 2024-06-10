Renovated Snoopy Bridge in Tarzana unveiled

article

The newly renovated Snoopy Bridge in Tarzana was unveiled on Monday.

Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield joined community members and students from Tarzana Elementary School to unveil the restored art panels on the one-of-a-kind Snoopy Bridge.

The iconic bridge, located on Wilbur Ave. between Ventura Blvd. and Hatteras St. was built in 1971.

Over time, the images began fading and were defaced with graffiti. Recently, Blumenfield's office joined community members, Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates and Hattas Studios to restore the panels.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ SkyFOX at the unveiling of the restored panels

The 12 panels feature various images of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and other characters from the Peanuts gang.

How did the pedestrian bridge get its iconic panels? According to reports, a PTA member at Tarzana Elementary asked Charles Schultz to donate drawings of Charlie Brown and his friends to decorate the bridge. There is also a rumor that his niece, who was at the school, requested the drawings from her uncle, according to Valley News Group.

Needless to say, the cartoon-filled bridge is a community landmark in the San Fernando Valley and has brought joy to many people.